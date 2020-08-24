Weather

Chicago Weather: Snow ends early Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Snow ends early Sunday. Highs in the upper 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Light snow. High: 33, Low: 27

Monday: Cloudy with PM snow; heavy snowfall possible. High: 32, Low: 27

Tuesday: Cloudy with morning snow. High: 31, Low: 23

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with snow late. High: 31, Low: 24

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High: 33, Low: 22

Friday: Sunny and quiet. High: 35, Low: 26

Saturday: Breezy and cloudy. High: 42, Low: 33

