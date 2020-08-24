Chicago Weather: Snow ends, then partial clearing and cold

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Snow ends by 11 p.m., then partially clearing and cold Tuesday night. Lows in the upper single-digits to upper-teens.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Wednesday: Sunny and breezy. High: 33, Low: 27
Thursday: Mild and sunny. High: 40, Low: 16
Friday: Sunny and very cold, with sub-zero wind chill possible. High: 25, Low: 7
Saturday: Sunny, dry, cold. High: 24, Low: 17
Sunday: Snow develops. High: 29, Low: 22
Monday: Snow mix. High: 32, Low: 28
Tuesday: Light snow possible. High: 33, Low: 23
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News