Chicago Weather: Snow ends, then partial clearing and cold

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Snow ends by 11 p.m., then partially clearing and cold Tuesday night. Lows in the upper single-digits to upper-teens.

Wednesday: Sunny and breezy. High: 33, Low: 27

Thursday: Mild and sunny. High: 40, Low: 16

Friday: Sunny and very cold, with sub-zero wind chill possible. High: 25, Low: 7

Saturday: Sunny, dry, cold. High: 24, Low: 17

Sunday: Snow develops. High: 29, Low: 22

Monday: Snow mix. High: 32, Low: 28

Tuesday: Light snow possible. High: 33, Low: 23

