Chicago Weather: Snow expected in Northwest Indiana, some possible in city Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some snow is expected in parts of the Chicago area Monday, and high winds are creating lakeshore flood advisories.
Light snow accumulation is possible in Chicago Monday morning and afternoon, but the snow will mostly train itself on Northwest Indiana later in the day, ABC 7 Chicago meteorologist Greg Dutra said.
Some bands could produce 5 or 6 inches of snow, he said. La Porte County is expected to get more precipitation.
La Porte, Marshall, St. Joseph and Starke counties in Indiana are under a Winter Storm Watch from 11:32 a.m. EST Sunday until 9 a.m. EST Tuesday.
High winds will drive up wave heights on Lake Michigan, causing flooding advisories from northern Cook County through Northwest Indiana, Dutra said.
In central and northern Cook County, a Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect from 9:42 a.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. Tuesday.
In La Porte County, a Lakeshore Flood Warning is in effect from 11:06 a.m. EST until 5 p.m. EST Tuesday.
In Lake and Porter counties in Indiana, a Lakeshore Flood Warning is also in effect from 10:42 a.m. EST Sunday until 1 p.m. EST Tuesday.
