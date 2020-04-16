Chicago Weather: Snow forecast to move in Thursday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Another round of snowy weather is expected to begin moving into the Chicago area beginning Thursday night.
A Winter Weather Advisory will take effect at 11 p.m. for much of the area, excluding the northern suburbs.
Anywhere between one to six inches of snow are expected from the storm, creating slick conditions for the morning commute Friday.
This comes after icy conditions Wednesday morning led to a number of crashes, including a nearly 50-car pileup on the Kennedy Expressway.
The weather will turn the corner over the weekend, with temperatures approaching 60.
