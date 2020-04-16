Weather

Chicago Weather: Snow forecast to move in Thursday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Another round of snowy weather is expected to begin moving into the Chicago area beginning Thursday night.

A Winter Weather Advisory will take effect at 11 p.m. for much of the area, excluding the northern suburbs.

Anywhere between one to six inches of snow are expected from the storm, creating slick conditions for the morning commute Friday.

This comes after icy conditions Wednesday morning led to a number of crashes, including a nearly 50-car pileup on the Kennedy Expressway.

The weather will turn the corner over the weekend, with temperatures approaching 60.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathericy roadssnowwinter weather
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stimulus check direct deposit issues reported during 1st round of payments
COVID-19 data shows Chicago is 'flattening the curve,' officials say
2 killed in Wauconda crash
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
COVID-19: Chicago barbers, stylists saying 'no' to house calls
Face mask requirement in Skokie takes effect Thursday
23 COVID-19 deaths reported at Joliet nursing home
Show More
5.2 million more seek unemployment aid as US layoffs spread
Coronavirus antibody tests are coming, but experts question accuracy
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny Thursday, snow at night
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
What to know about Illinois' 24,593 COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News