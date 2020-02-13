Chicago weather: Snow falls across area, with 2-5 inches of accumulation forecast and then bitter cold

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5925756" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC7 meteorologists Larry Mowry and Phil Schwarz have the latest on the winter storm moving through the Chicgao area.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5927034" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Snow is falling in the Chicago area and several inches of accumulation are expected by the time the winter storm winds down Thursday afternoon.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5904106" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Great Lakes surfers braved the cold and high lake levels to take advantage of nearly 10-foot waves created by 30-mile-per-hour winds.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5865216" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> After the weekend's winter storm swooped in the first bitter cold of 2020, take a look back at some of Chicago's most frigid temps.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Snow is falling in the Chicago area and several inches of accumulation are expected by the time the winter storm winds down Thursday afternoon.The National Weather Service has issued afor much of the Chicago area and northwest Indiana. The advisory is in effect for Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane,Kankakee, Kendall, Lake McHenry Grundy, Livingston and Will counties until noon. For northwest Indiana, the advisory for Lake and Porter counties in Indiana remains in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday.Snow began falling in the city around 3 p.m. Wednesday, and started a bit before that in the southwest and south suburbs.By around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, three inches of snow had fallen at Midway and in Northbrook. Homer Glen has received 2.6 inches of snow, Downers Grove 2.5 inches of snow, Lowell, Ind. two inches of snow and Antioch 1.5 inches of snow. An extra one to two inches of snow could accumulate before the storm tapers off in the afternoon.ABC7 StormTracker Live checked out road conditions and while the expresssways were clear of snow, they were very slick for the morning commute.An arctic cold front will arrive overnight, so temperatures will be around 20 degrees by 7 a.m. Thursday, with light snow still falling. Strong gusty winds out of the northwest will also develop Thursday morning, leading to blowing and drifting snow during the morning commute.The snow is also causing some issues at Chicago's airports. As of 5:41 a.m., 24 flights are canceled at O'Hare and 11 flights are canceled at Midway.Wednesday night south suburban streets were slushy and slick."It has gotten worse. It has, but I've seen a lot of plow trucks out there salting and cleaning up the streets," said Hector Quiroz, motorist."Everything's wet. No ice yet, but it's 33 degrees, that's why," said Bob Yeadon, motorist. "So as it gets cold, tonight's going to be a different story."On I-55, drivers spun out as wet snow started to fall, and drivers made sure they were gassed up before the snowfall became steady."It was really busy earlier," said Jamie Erffmeyer, Circle K manager. "Everybody was picking up all their snack and their cigarettes and whatever they're going to have for the night, because they're probably not working tomorrow.""A lot of wiper blades, tires," said Jordan White, Firestone assistant manager. "We're checking a lot of brakes just to make sure those things are fully working."The snow is also causing some issues at Chicago's airports. As of 8:50 p.m. O'Hare International Airport reported delays averaging 21 minutes, and 206 flights canceled. Midway International Airport reported delays averaging less than 15 minutes and 37 flights canceled.There are also concerns about lakeshore flooding as waves increase along Lake Michigan Thursday morning. Cook County will see waves between 8 and 11 feet, but northwest Indiana could see waves up to 18 feet during the day Thursday.Temperatures will plunge throughout the day on Thursday, with lows below zero and highs on Friday only reaching the teens. Luckily, the deep freeze won't last very long. Temperatures will rebound into the 30s and even to the low 40s for the weekend.