Chicago Weather: Snow falls across area, high waves close parts of Lakefront Trail

ALERT: Lakeshore Flood Warning in Effect until 3p Wednesday. As a precautionary measure, the City is encouraging that residents who live within a 2-block radius of Lake Michigan please relocate their vehicles in order to avoid damage from lakeshore flood waters. @ChicagoDOT https://t.co/AkdLdYlULJ — Chicago OEMC (@ChicagoOEMC) February 25, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A winter storm dropped snow across the Chicago area Wednesday morning and high waves have caused some problems along the city's lakefront.A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Kendall, LaSalle and Will counties until noon. The advisory will remain in effect for Kankakee and all northwest Indiana until 6 p.m.The snow began falling Tuesday afternoon and will persist through the morning Wednesday.In the city, 1.4 inches of snow had fallen at O'Hare Airport and about 1.8 inches of snow had fallen at Midway Airport. In the suburbs, Woodridge received 3.2 inches of snow, Harwood 3 inches of snow and 2.5 inches of snow in Chicago Ridge, DeMotte, New Lenox and Valparaiso.Most of the Chicago area will see 1-3 inches of snow, with areas to the south and Northwest Indiana seeing heavier amounts, possibly as much as four inches of snow.is in effect for Lake and Cook counties in Illinois until 7 p.m. Wednesday and Lake, Porter and La Porte counties in Indiana until 9 p.m. Wednesday.The Chicago Park District has closed the Lakefront Trail at North Avenue Beach to bikers and pedestrians. They are urging everyone around the area to use caution because of these high winds and waves.The lake levels are so high, waves are causing damage to the pavement along parts of the Lakefront Trail, which is now closed from Fullerton to North Avenue, Oak to Ohio streets and from 47th to 51st streets.Some parts of the paths are not only covered in water, but badly damaged and many of them will need massive repairs.