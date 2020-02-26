Weather

Chicago Weather: Snow falls across area, high waves close parts of Lakefront Trail

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A winter storm dropped snow across the Chicago area Wednesday morning and high waves have caused some problems along the city's lakefront.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Kendall, LaSalle and Will counties until noon. The advisory will remain in effect for Kankakee and all northwest Indiana until 6 p.m.

EMBED More News Videos

A winter storm dropped snow across the Chicago area Wednesday morning and high waves have caused some problems along the city's lakefront.



The snow began falling Tuesday afternoon and will persist through the morning Wednesday.

In the city, 1.4 inches of snow had fallen at O'Hare Airport and about 1.8 inches of snow had fallen at Midway Airport. In the suburbs, Woodridge received 3.2 inches of snow, Harwood 3 inches of snow and 2.5 inches of snow in Chicago Ridge, DeMotte, New Lenox and Valparaiso.

Chicago area 7-day forecast from the ABC 7 Weather Team:

Most of the Chicago area will see 1-3 inches of snow, with areas to the south and Northwest Indiana seeing heavier amounts, possibly as much as four inches of snow.

WATCH: Dramatic photos show Lake Michigan's disappearing beaches

EMBED More News Videos

WATCH: Dramatic photos from Google Earth show just how much Chicago's beaches are shrinking.



A Lakeshore Flood Warning is in effect for Lake and Cook counties in Illinois until 7 p.m. Wednesday and Lake, Porter and La Porte counties in Indiana until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The Chicago Park District has closed the Lakefront Trail at North Avenue Beach to bikers and pedestrians. They are urging everyone around the area to use caution because of these high winds and waves.

RELATED: Winter storm wreaks havoc on Chicago's shoreline
EMBED More News Videos

The record-high lake levels coupled with high winds, snow and rain left no area immune from damage.



The lake levels are so high, waves are causing damage to the pavement along parts of the Lakefront Trail, which is now closed from Fullerton to North Avenue, Oak to Ohio streets and from 47th to 51st streets.

Some parts of the paths are not only covered in water, but badly damaged and many of them will need massive repairs.



WATCH: Surfers on Lake Michigan in February
EMBED More News Videos

Great Lakes surfers braved the cold and high lake levels to take advantage of nearly 10-foot waves created by 30-mile-per-hour winds.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherlake countycook countylake county indianaporter countykankakee countydupage countycoldfloodingsnowwinter weatherlake michigan
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nursing student killed, 4 wounded in Avalon Park shooting
Indiana grandfather charged in toddler's cruise ship death speaks on guilty plea
Short-term apartment rentals cause concern for some long-term tenants
1st honor flight for women veterans to take off from Chicago
Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy with snow showers Wednesday
Another Lincoln Park HS employee removed; fired administrators file suit
2 fatally shot in Joliet
Show More
Trump to hold news conference on coronavirus US threat
5 teens face capital murder charge in Mississippi girl's shooting death
Teen mom of 15-month-old at center of Amber Alert charged
'Help Wanted' sign posted at Illinois State Police office as gun card complaints continue
TikTok 'skull-breaker challenge' leaves teen with concussion
More TOP STORIES News