Chicago Weather Halloween Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory in effect for most of Chicago area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago area is seeing wicked weather this Halloween.A winter weather advisory is in effect for several Chicago-area counties Thursday.The advisory is in effect in Cook and DuPage County until 6 p.m. According to officials, between 1-5 inches of snow is possible for much of DuPage County and western Cook County with wind gusts expected to hit about 45 mph.A winter weather advisory is also in effect for Lake, Kane, Kendall, Grundy and LaSalle counties until 6 p.m. and in effect for McHenry and DeKalb counties until 4 p.m.The heaviest snow is moving through Chicago and stretching west to DuPage County late Thursday afternoon.As of 11 a.m., 2.5 inches of snow had fallen in Woodstock, 2 inches of snow in DeKalb, 1.5 inches of snow in Hoffman Estates and one inch of snow in Aurora. Less than an inch of snow is expected to fall in Chicago.Thursday morning commutes were messy with very slick roads.IDOT officials warned commuters to watch for black ice and slick spots, especially when travelling over bridges and around corners.The weather has led to some cancellations at Chicago's airports. As of around 3 p.m., 184 flights have been canceled at O'Hare and 126 at Midway.The average flight delays at O'Hare were around 83 minutes, while Midway's average delays totaled 22 minutes.The sight of pumpkins covered in snow was not the sight many wanted to see this Halloween in the northern suburbs.The Elgin Department of Public Works equipped their trucks with snow plows and salt spreaders for the season's first winter weather advisory."We just completed our week one of leaf collection and now we are out plowing snow on Halloween," said Elgin DPW Superintendent Aaron Neal. "It is tough out here to the DPW in Elgin."There will not be much accumulating snow because the warmer pavement temperatures."The streets won't get the snow because the pavement is 32-33 degrees," Neal said.Dozens of salt and plow trucks across the Chicagoland area are focusing on de-icing bridges and overpasses, which freeze more quickly."We are making sure our intersections are safe and we will do that for the afternoon," Neal said.Drivers took their own precautions."I always drive slower and make sure to watch my stopping distance," said driver Amanda Zaccari.The city of Chicago said it deployed more than 200 snow vehicles Thursday morning, focusing on the city's main arterial routes and Lake Shore Drive.ComEd officials warned residents to watch for downed power lines while driving. Anyone who comes across a downed power line should contact ComEd at 1-800-334-7661.