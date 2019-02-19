Snow and ice will arrive early Wednesday in Chicago and likely make for a messy morning commute, the National Weather Service is warning.An inch or two of snow could mix with up to one-tenth of an inch of ice, the weather service said.The Winter Weather Advisory affects all of northern Illinois from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.Icing is possible across the region, but areas south of I-88 have the greatest risk.Travelers Wednesday morning should plan for slippery roads and limited visibility, the weather service said.Light ran may move into the area later Wednesday. Temperatures will reach the mid-30s, and gusts of 30 mph are expected near Lake Michigan.