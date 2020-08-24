Weather

Chicago Weather: Snow, ice, rain Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The new year gets off to a snowy and icy start! Highs in the low 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Snow, ice and rain. High: 34, Low: 28

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High: 36, Low: 27

Sunday: Sunny and nice. High: 32, Low: 25

Monday: Sunny. High: 36, Low: 29

Tuesday: Sunny, above average temps. High: 37, Low: 30

Wednesday: Rain. High: 37, Low: 32

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cold. High: 31, Low: 22

