Chicago Weather: Snow making roads slick for morning commute

Some light snow is making roads slick across the Chicago area for the morning commute Friday.

A mix of light snow and rain is making roads slick across the Chicago area for the morning commute Friday.

The snow is making visibility poor and while it is not expected to accumulate on roadways, it is making the pavement wet. About half an inch to as much as two inches of snow could accumulate on grassy and elevated areas.
The snow is expected to continue throughout the morning before tapering off in the afternoon, with some flurries still lingering.

The ABC7 Storm Tracker checked out conditions on Chicago's North Side, where the snow was creating slippery roads. In north suburban Wadsworth, a Honda Accord was involved in a crash with a FedEx truck on U.S. 41, causing the FedEx to overturn.

The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation said its fleet of snow vehicles is prepared and ready to deal with the snow. Salt spreaders will be focused on the city's main roads and Lake Shore Drive.
