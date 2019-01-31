CHICAGO (WLS) --The dangerous cold continues Thursday for the Chicago area with subzero temperatures through the day.
Temperatures have dropped to -21 at O'Hare Airport, which sets a record low for Jan. 31 in Chicago. The previous record low for Jan. 31 was -12, set in 1985. The all-time record low for any time in Chicago is -27.
Winds are not as strong as on Wednesday, but a Wind Chill Warning was in effect until noon Thursday with wind chills as low as -50. Temperatures in the suburbs got to as low as -32 in Sugar Grove, -28 in Barrington and -26 in Ottawa.
The lowest temp recorded Wednesday was -23 (and -49 wind chills) at O'Hare International Airport, breaking the record for Jan. 30. Wednesday's high of -10, which was recorded at midnight, is one degree shy of the all-time coldest high for the city. Temperatures are expected to remain below zero until Thursday evening.
Snow is expected to move into the area Thursday evening, and southern parts of the Chicago area could see up to 3 inches of snow.
A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 2 p.m. for DeKalb, Grundy, Kankakee, Kendall and Livingston counties. The advisory will go into effect at 5 p.m. for Kane and Will counties in Illinois and Jasper and Newton counties in northwest Indiana.
The Winter Weather Advisory will stay in effect until 3 a.m. Friday.
FLIGHTS CANCELED AT CHICAGO AIRPORTS
More than 1,700 flights were canceled at Chicago's airports Thursday. As of 11:34 a.m., 1,461 flights have been cancelled at O'Hare and 258 flights cancelled at Midway.
American Airlines said they are experiencing some refueling issues and other airlines may be reporting issues as well.
"It's going to be a challenging day at ORD today with the extreme temperatures," a spokesperson for American Airlines said. "Our teams are doing the best they can to get our customers accommodated as safely and quickly as possible."
PUBLIC TRANSIT HAMPERED BY EXTREME COLD
Metra is operating all lines on alternate schedules due to the extreme cold, and many lines are facing delays Thursday morning. Click here for the extreme weather alternate schedules for every Metra line and the most current alerts on delays. The modified schedule will extend through Thursday and could change further, depending on conditions.
Metra suspended Metra Electric line service Wednesday because of wire problems. Metra Electric service will remain suspended Friday, the rail operator announced Thursday afternoon. Metra says customers should consider alternate transportation including the Rock Island line or the CTA.
South Shore Line service is suspended for Thursday due to the extreme weather. Normal service is expected to resume Friday, Feb. 1, with westbound train 102. Click here for more information on the South Shore Line.
Metra trains that are running are still experiencing delays and are under an Extreme Weather Schedule Modification, which means there will be no trains, inbound or outbound, after 10:40 p.m. They hope to be back to normal service Friday morning.
Amtrak resumed some long-distance train service to and from Chicago Thursday, but short-distance service remained suspended.
The CTA is under an Extreme Cold Weather Advisory, which means riders should expect delays on rapid transit from mechanical problems on equipment and weather-related signal and switching issues.
Pace, which provides bus service to people with disabilities, canceled their subscription rides -- regularly scheduled pickups and drop offs for appointments. Riders who must travel should call Pace to reschedule their appointments for Wednesday and Thursday. Riders should also double check that their destinations are open in the extreme weather.
In Chicago, Lyft is offering free rides to warming centers using the code CHIJAYDEN19, up to $25 per ride, through Friday.
THOUSANDS LOSE POWER, HEAT IN EXTREME COLD
Thousands were without power on Wednesday. ComEd said power had been restored to approximately 60,000 customers Wednesday.
Customers can text OUT to 26633 or call 1-800-EDISON (1-800-334-7661) to report an outage. Spanish-speaking customers can call 1-800-95-LUCES (1-800-955-8237).
IDOT ON THE LOOKOUT FOR DRIVERS IN DISTRESS
The Illinois Department of Transportation has increased its highway patrols to help drivers in distress. IDOT Minutemen patrolmen are driving the expressways, especially overnight, to assist any driver in trouble or who may be stranded.
IDOT is also deploying a warming van to respond to people in need.
"It's very important that people stay in their vehicles. We don't want people exiting their vehicles in traffic and especially in conditions like this," said Guy Tridgell, IDOT spokesman.
The Illinois Tollway is also ready for the cold, and is reminding drivers that all oases are open 24 hours and can serve as warming centers.
If you must drive Wednesday and Thursday, be prepared: make sure your tires have enough air, and check your battery and alternator, and make sure you have some blankets and water in your car.
Chicago will offer five warming buses to offer people cover from the weather. Outreach workers are working around the clock to connect homeless residents with shelter.
More than 270 warming centers are available throughout the city in every neighborhood. You can find them at libraries, park houses, community centers, police stations and churches.
Contact 311 for immediate assistance. The city says no one in need of shelter or help will be turned away.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel said he has directed the Department of Buildings to take immediate action to restore heat at properties in Chicago and the department will work with the Department of Law to file court cases and ask the Circuit Court to appoint a receiver to make emergency repairs.
Since the courts are closed, the Buildings Department is directing the receiver to make emergency repairs to buildings now and seek reimbursement from the owner once the courts reopen. Inspectors are answering calls coming in from 311.
"If it can be repaired right away they have a list of contractors they work with and they can get out, if it's something that has to be ordered and let's say they can't get to it till tomorrow, the receiver can place the person in a hotel or get them transportation to a family," said Judith Frydland, Buildings Department Commissioner.
COLD WEATHER TIPS
The dangerous deep freeze can also make it difficult to keep your home warm. To avoid a loss in heat experts recommend replacing your furnace filter and keeping vents clear. Also lower blinds and close drapes.
Before going to bed, raise your thermostat a few degrees to help offset the inevitable loss of heat. If you have a high-efficiency furnace, clear the intake and exhaust of snow and ice, which could pose a carbon monoxide danger.
How to keep pipes from freezing in cold weather
To keep your pipes from freezing, experts say to trickle your faucets. If they still freeze, never thaw pipes with an open flame. Use a hairdryer instead.
If you'll be out driving during the deep freeze, experts say to make sure your vehicle is ready for it.
Keep your tank at least half-full, replace the car battery if it's old and add some extra air in your tires.
Officials recommended drivers plan their route in advance and tell others where they are going. Lastly, keep your cell phone charged in case something happens.
SCHOOLS CLOSED DUE TO COLD
Chicago Public Schools are closed Wednesday and Thursday due to the cold. CPS buildings are also closed Wednesday and Thursday due to the weather and all after school activities are canceled.
