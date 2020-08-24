Weather

Chicago Weather: Snow/rain ends overnight Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Snow/rain ends overnight Sunday. Lows in the mid-20s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, above freezing. High: 36, Low: 32

Tuesday: Light mix early. High: 42, Low: 31

Wednesday: Foggy. High: 38, Low: 19

Thursday: Some sun. High: 35, Low: 11

Friday: Mostly cloudy, colder. High: 32, Low: 22

Saturday: Evening rain/snow. High: 37, Low: 27

Sunday: Dry High: 40, Low: 27

