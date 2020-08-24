Weather

Chicago Weather: Snow showers, breezy Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Scattered snow showers and breezy on Saturday. Highs in the low 30s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Cloudy with flurries/sprinkles. High: 35, Low: 30

Sunday: Cloudy with light snow. High: 32, Low: 26

Monday: Peeks of sun. High: 32, Low: 24

Tuesday: Light snow early. High: 31, Low: 17

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy. High: 33, Low: 28

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, breezy. High: 37, Low: 23

Friday: Mostly cloudy, cold. High: 30, Low: 26

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fmr. Chicago firefighter wrongly accused of attacking Capitol cop
UK COVID variant found in Chicago
Lotto Fever: Mega Millions ticket worth $1M purchased at Chicago 7-Eleven
Which Chicago residents are getting COVID vaccines? Map by zip code
Armed carjackers force couple from car in Lincoln Park: police
Freight train strikes semi in Plainfield; truck driver cited
Illinois gears up against possible attacks ahead of Inauguration Day
Show More
Tax filing season delayed until February: IRS
Chicago carjackers shoot at CTA worker while stealing car, police say
IL gears up for next phase of COVID vaccine plan
New Chicago speed camera enforcement takes effect Friday
Marvel Universe goes undercover with classic sitcom-style in 'WandaVision'
More TOP STORIES News