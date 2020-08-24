CHICAGO (WLS) -- AccuWeather Alert Day: Snow showers end Sunday night as Winter Storm Warning expires. Lows in the 20s.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Monday: Clearing late. High: 31, Low: 17
Tuesday: Sunny and quiet. High: 32, Low: 11
Wednesday: Sunny, breezy. High: 34, Low: 26
Thursday: Rainy. High: 36, Low: 18
Friday: Clodest this season. High: 21, Low: 4
Saturday: Chilly. High: 9, Low: -6
Sunday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Periods of snow. High: 33, Low: 26
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Chicago Weather: AccuWeather Alert Day: Snow showers end Sunday night
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More