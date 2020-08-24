Weather

Chicago Weather: AccuWeather Alert Day: Snow showers end Sunday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- AccuWeather Alert Day: Snow showers end Sunday night as Winter Storm Warning expires. Lows in the 20s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Clearing late. High: 31, Low: 17

Tuesday: Sunny and quiet. High: 32, Low: 11

Wednesday: Sunny, breezy. High: 34, Low: 26

Thursday: Rainy. High: 36, Low: 18

Friday: Clodest this season. High: 21, Low: 4

Saturday: Chilly. High: 9, Low: -6

Sunday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Periods of snow. High: 33, Low: 26

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago weather: Winter Storm Warning expires as snowfall continues LIVE RADAR
CPS remains in limbo as school reopening negotiations continue with CTU
Chicago re-enters Phase 4 of Resurgence Plan
Biden has signed 42 executive actions. Here's what each does
18 shot in weekend gun violence
Rachel Mellon's disappearance remains unsolved 25 years later
Protestors call for rent, mortgage to be canceled
Show More
Rep Kinzinger starts PAC to resist party's Trump embrace
CDC releases guidance to safely watch Super Bowl
I-94 multi-car accident temporarily closes express lanes
IL man sentenced in 2014 IN bank robberies
Blizzard of 2011: Chicago's 'Snowmageddon' 10 years later
More TOP STORIES News