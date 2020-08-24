Weather

Chicago Weather: Snow showers end Sunday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Snow showers end Sunday night. Lows in the 20s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Mainly gray. High: 31, Low: 15

Tuesday: Slightly colder. High: 25, Low: 14

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy. High: 35, Low: 29

Thursday: Mild, quiet High: 40, Low: 24

Friday: Falling temps, breezy. High: 27, Low: 8

Saturday: Cold, sunshine. High: 24, Low: 15

Sunday: Snow develops. High: 29, Low: 22

