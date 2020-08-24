Weather

Chicago Weather: Snow showers mix with rain Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- AccuWeather Alert: Snow showers will mix with rain Tuesday. Highs in the upper 30s.

Tuesday: Light mix. High: 39, Low: 30

Wednesday: Rain/snow showers. High: 42, Low: 31

Thursday: Plenty of sun. High: 55, Low: 39

Friday: More clouds. High: 60, Low: 45

Saturday: Showers. High: 57, Low: 43

Sunday: Dry, cool. High: 57, Low: 43

Monday: Warmer, breezy. High: 67, Low: 52

