Chicago Weather: Snow, sleet, freezing rain coming Monday

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

MONDAY IS AN ACCUWEATHER ALERT DAY
Snow, sleet and freezing rain will fall Monday evening into early Tuesday in the Chicago area, sparking a Winter Weather Advisory.

About 1 to 3.5 inches of snow are expected throughout the area, with the heaviest conditions in the northern suburbs bringing upwards of 6 inches of snow. Mostly rain will fall in the south suburbs.
However, it's the ice that will cause problems for travel.

The advisory goes into effect at 6 p.m. Monday for Cook, DeKalb, Kane, McHenry, Lee, Boone, Ogle and Winnebago counties until 9 a.m. Tuesday.
A Winter Storm Watch was issued for southern Wisconsin counties and northwest Illinois counties.

Forty vehicles were involved in a crash Sunday in Eau Claire County in Wisconsin. Video courtesy of Facebook/Morgan Van Ryn.

