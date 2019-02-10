Chicago Weather: Snow, sleet, freezing rain coming Monday

About 1 to 3.5 inches of snow are expected throughout the area, with the heaviest conditions in the northern suburbs bringing upwards of 6 inches of snow. Mostly rain will fall in the south suburbs.
However, it's the ice that will cause problems for travel.
The advisory goes into effect at 6 p.m. Monday for Cook, DeKalb, Kane, McHenry, Lee, Boone, Ogle and Winnebago counties until 9 a.m. Tuesday.
A Winter Storm Watch was issued for southern Wisconsin counties and northwest Illinois counties.
