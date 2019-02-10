Chicago Weather: Snow, sleet, freezing rain coming Monday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5131368" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> See the latest forecast from the ABC7 AccuWeather team.

Snow, sleet and freezing rain will fall Monday evening into early Tuesday in the Chicago area, sparking a Winter Weather Advisory.About 1 to 3.5 inches of snow are expected throughout the area, with the heaviest conditions in the northern suburbs bringing upwards of 6 inches of snow. Mostly rain will fall in the south suburbs.However, it's the ice that will cause problems for travel.The advisory goes into effect at 6 p.m. Monday for Cook, DeKalb, Kane, McHenry, Lee, Boone, Ogle and Winnebago counties until 9 a.m. Tuesday.A Winter Storm Watch was issued for southern Wisconsin counties and northwest Illinois counties.