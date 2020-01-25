Weather

Chicago Weather: Snow spreads south, hazardous travel expected

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Snow, heavy at times, continues to spread south across the Chicago area Saturday.

By the time the storm moves out, areas to the south are expected to have 1 inch of snow accumulation, with areas to the north and west getting as much as 4 inches of snow accumulation.

Hazardous travel is expected in some areas, ABC7 meteorologist Cheryl Scott said.

Snow was expected to spread south toward the Interstate 80 corridor into Saturday morning and was expected to taper off in the late morning to early afternoon, with a dusting to an inch or 2 on grassy surfaces.

Although snow has been falling consistently, it's melting on contact with the ground, ABC7 meteorologist Mark McGinnis said.

A Winter Weather Advisory went into effect for the Chicago area at 6 p.m. Friday and remains through midnight Saturday.

Rain and drizzle over the Chicago area switched over to snow in the evening Friday and continued into Saturday.

Dense fog persisted throughout the afternoon, creating many areas of low visibility, and a wintry mix falling Friday morning created sloppy and slushy roads across the area.

A Dense Fog Advisory was in effect until 9 p.m. Friday for much of the Chicago area, including Cook, Will, DuPage, Lake and McHenry counties.

EMBED More News Videos

Rain and snow mix is continuing to fall on the Chicago area, with more snow in the forecast.



The low visibility was affecting operations at Chicago's airports. A ground stop was in place for arriving flights at Midway Airport and there were gate hold and taxi delays between 15 and 30 minutes for departing flights. Midway reported 109 flights canceled and delays averaging 42 minutes as of 4 p.m. At O'Hare Airport, 33 flights were canceled and there were delays of less than 15 minutes. as of 4 p.m.

EMBED More News Videos

A mix of rain and snow is continuing to fall on the Chicago area, once again creating slick roads for the morning commute Friday.



RELATED: Residents who don't shovel could be fined up to $500
EMBED More News Videos

Alderman Ray Lopez and Chicago Streets and Sanitation workers are cracking down on property owners who don't shovel.



Last weekend, a major winter storm dumped several inches of snow on Chicago and forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights at the city's airports.

RELATED: Winter storm wreaks havoc along Chicago's lakefront
EMBED More News Videos

The record-high lake levels coupled with high winds, snow and rain left no area immune from damage.



The previous weekend, another storm system brought high winds that pounded the Chicago lakefront with waves and heavy rain.

RELATED: Look back at Chicago's coldest day on record
EMBED More News Videos

After the weekend's winter storm swooped in the first bitter cold of 2020, take a look back at some of Chicago's most frigid temps.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherboone countycook countylake countylake county indianadupage countywill countylasalle countymchenry countykane countykankakee countycoldwinter stormsnow
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lisle cigar lounge shooting leaves 2 dead, 2 injured: police
Coronavirus diagnosed in Chicago woman; 2nd case in US
Jury finds man guilty of killing Hinsdale mother at her home
Oak Lawn teacher's aide charged with student sex assault
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with snow showers, Winter Weather Advisory Saturday
Trump reveals new Space Force logo
Papyrus to close all 260 stores, company says
Show More
Man extradited from Mexico charged with producing child pornography
Racist flyer found along busy street in Lakeview East
Groups are working to solve Chicago's affordable housing problems
Man shot during robbery in Rogers Park on Far North Side
Senate impeachment trial of Pres. Trump
More TOP STORIES News