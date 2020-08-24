Weather

Chicago Weather: Snow stays south Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Snow will fall mainly south of the city. Areas along and south of I-88 could pick up anywhere from a dusting to 2 inches. Highs in the mid-teens.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Snow mainly south. High: 17, Low: 6

Thursday: Lake snow showers. High: 20, Low: 8

Friday: PM snow. High:16, Low: 7

Saturday: AccuWeather Alert Day: More snow likely. High: 19, Low: -2

Sunday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Very cold, with wind chills from -15 to -25. High: 6, Low: -10

Monday: Partly cloudy, lake snow showers. High: 12, Low: -2

Tuesday: More snow. High: 22, Low: 16

