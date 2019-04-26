LIVE RADAR: Chicago weather: Snow storm could dump several inches this weekend

While Friday will be dry and sunny, ABC7 meteorologist Tracy Butler said precipitation will begin falling as rain between 9 and 11 a.m. Saturday morning. Through the afternoon hours, the rain will change over to snow, mainly for areas along and north of I-80 as temperatures dip into the 30s and 40s. Winds will gust up to 40 mph.
While most of the Chicago area will only see around an inch of slushy accumulation, mainly on grassy areas, parts of Lake and McHenry counties could see upwards of five inches of snow.
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Saturday afternoon through the evening for several Wisconsin counties bordering northeastern Illinois.
A historic mid-April storm dropped as many as eight inches of snow on parts of the Chicago area less than two weeks ago. Woodstock received 8.5 inches of snow and 5.4 inches of snow fell at O'Hare on April 14.
