WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Snow to continue into Monday

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the latest forecast from the ABC7 AccuWeather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Snow fell most of the day on Sunday and will continue into early Monday.

Most of the snow fell in the northern and western suburbs, bringing 1 - 3.5 inches by the evening.

Snow stopped for a bit, but lake effect snow continued to fall into Sunday night. The lake effect snow could fall in northwest Indiana Monday afternoon.

Track the snow with Live Doppler 7 Max

In total, most of the Chicago area could receive 1 to 3 inches of snow, however, as much as 4 to 5 inches are possible in DeKalb, McHenry, Lake and northern Cook counties.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Monday for Lake and McHenry counties.

A Winter Weather Advisory is effect until midnight for Boone, DeKalb, LaSalle, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago counties until midnight.

At 5 p.m., the highest snow totals were in Highwood (3.5 inches), Palatine (3.5 inches) and Glenview (2.5) and Morton Grove (2.4 inches).

Temperatures were below normal on Sunday.

At 8:30 p.m., O'Hare International Airport reported 539 cancellations and a 75-minute average delay. At Midway Airport, 52 flights were canceled and a 16-minute average delay was reported.

WATCH: The latest forecast from the ABC7 AccuWeather team.

More snow is expected throughout the coming week, including 6 to 12 hours of wintry mix on Wednesday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherwinter weathersnowCook CountyLake CountyDeKalb CountyMcHenry CountyChicago
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Submit a drawing to the Weather Sketchers Club
Chicago AccuWeather: Morning snow on Monday
NASA shows CA snowpack that can be seen from space
Chunks of ice fall from downtown skycrapers
More Weather
Top Stories
Brothers tell police that Jussie Smollett paid them to stage attack, official says
Timeline of key moments after alleged attack on Jussie Smollett in Chicago
Obama to be involved in plans for pro Africa League with NBA/FIBA
Quick Tip: Payday loans can cost more than expected
Aurora shooting: Victims remembered at vigil
Aurora shooting victims: What we know
'Black Panther' costume designer blazes trail to inspire
VIDEO: 2 Clydesdales rescued from icy lake in Pennsylvania
Show More
Ahoy! Golden Girls themed cruise to set sail in 2020
Activist calls for Smollett's arrest, believes actor lied about attack
Make Room for Truman: Meat and potatoes like you've never seen
Woman critically hurt in West Rogers Park hit-and-run; police search for car
More News