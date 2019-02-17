Chicago Weather: Snow to continue into Monday

Snow fell most of the day on Sunday and will continue into early Monday.Most of the snow fell in the northern and western suburbs, bringing 1 - 3.5 inches by the evening.Snow stopped for a bit, but lake effect snow continued to fall into Sunday night. The lake effect snow could fall in northwest Indiana Monday afternoon.In total, most of the Chicago area could receive 1 to 3 inches of snow, however, as much as 4 to 5 inches are possible in DeKalb, McHenry, Lake and northern Cook counties.A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Monday for Lake and McHenry counties.A Winter Weather Advisory is effect until midnight for Boone, DeKalb, LaSalle, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago counties until midnight.At 5 p.m., the highest snow totals were in Highwood (3.5 inches), Palatine (3.5 inches) and Glenview (2.5) and Morton Grove (2.4 inches).Temperatures were below normal on Sunday.At 8:30 p.m., O'Hare International Airport reported 539 cancellations and a 75-minute average delay. At Midway Airport, 52 flights were canceled and a 16-minute average delay was reported.More snow is expected throughout the coming week, including 6 to 12 hours of wintry mix on Wednesday.