Chicago Weather: Snow transitioning to rain Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Snow Tuesday morning before transitioning to rain. Highs near 40.

Tuesday: Chance for first measurable snow of the season. Snow/rain mix early then rain. High: 41, Low: 40

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain at times. High: 51, Low: 42

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, looking dry. High: 50, Low: 34

Friday: Dry, chilly. High: 49, Low: 30

Saturday: Sprinkles early. High: 50, Low: 34

Sunday: PM rain/snow. High: 47, Low: 27

Monday: Mostly sunny, chilly: 35, Low: 24



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
