Chicago Weather: Snow transitioning to rain Tuesday

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Tuesday: Chance for first measurable snow of the season. Snow/rain mix early then rain. High: 41, Low: 40
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain at times. High: 51, Low: 42
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, looking dry. High: 50, Low: 34
Friday: Dry, chilly. High: 49, Low: 30
Saturday: Sprinkles early. High: 50, Low: 34
Sunday: PM rain/snow. High: 47, Low: 27
Monday: Mostly sunny, chilly: 35, Low: 24
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.