Chicago Weather: Snow transitioning to rain Tuesday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=8221099" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Snow Tuesday morning before transitioning to rain. Highs near 40.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Chance for first measurable snow of the season. Snow/rain mix early then rain. High: 41, Low: 40: Mostly cloudy with rain at times. High: 51, Low: 42: Mostly cloudy, looking dry. High: 50, Low: 34: Dry, chilly. High: 49, Low: 30: Sprinkles early. High: 50, Low: 34: PM rain/snow. High: 47, Low: 27: Mostly sunny, chilly: 35, Low: 24