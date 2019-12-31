Chicago Weather: Snow, wind create slick conditions for morning commute New Year's Eve

CHICAGO (WLS) -- High winds and snow have created slick conditions for the morning commute Tuesday across the Chicago area.Snow began falling overnight and significant snow is expected to wind down closer to daybreak in Chicago. High winds combined with the snow have reduced visibility on roadways.Two to three inches of snow are possible for the northern suburbs, with one to two inches of snow possible in the city and western suburbs and a dusting for areas south of I-80.As of 5:08 a.m., 24 flights have been canceled at O'Hare and 43 at Midway.After the morning snow, Thursday night should be mostly dry. Winds are expected to die down some in the evening, but will still be breezy.Temperatures for Chicago at midnight will be close to normal and in the mid 20s.