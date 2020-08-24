Weather

Chicago Weather: AccuWeather Alert Day: Snow, wintry mix Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- AccuWeather Alert Day: Snow, wintry mix Monday. Highs in the miid-30s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Cold with snow/rain mix. High: 35, Low: 33

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with drizzle. High: 44, Low: 36

Wednesday: Cloudy with mix late for St. Patrick's Day. High: 49, Low: 38

Thursday: Rain and snow showers. High: 44, Low: 33

Friday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High: 46, Low: 32

Saturday: Nice. High: 53, Low: 38

Sunday: Cloudy with mix late. High: 62, Low: 42

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed in South Side mass shooting ID'd, multiple others wounded
Black & Powerful: MSI CEO Chevy Humphrey
Chicago police officer shot outside 6th District station
Waiting for your $1,400? Check with the IRS tracker now
Missing stimulus payments, tax credits? Here is what you need to know
9 things that weren't scary before the pandemic but are now
Driver removes seats, installs camping chair
Show More
Some snow accumulation expected in Chicago-area Monday
Oscars 2021: Nominations to be announced Monday
14-year-old arrested after missing 6-year-old IN girl found dead
70-million-year-old dinosaur fossil discovered sitting on nest of eggs
Woman found dead with legs, arms tied on Near West Side
More TOP STORIES News