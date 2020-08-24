Chicago Weather: AccuWeather Alert Day: Snow, wintry mix Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- AccuWeather Alert Day: Snow, wintry mix Monday. Highs in the miid-30s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Monday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Cold with snow/rain mix. High: 35, Low: 33
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with drizzle. High: 44, Low: 36
Wednesday: Cloudy with mix late for St. Patrick's Day. High: 49, Low: 38
Thursday: Rain and snow showers. High: 44, Low: 33
Friday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High: 46, Low: 32
Saturday: Nice. High: 53, Low: 38
Sunday: Cloudy with mix late. High: 62, Low: 42
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
