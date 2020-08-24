Weather

Chicago Weather: Soaking rain on Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Morning rain on Tuesday with a wide variation in temperatures. High temperatures will range from 60s north of Chicago to 80s south.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Soaking morning rain. High: 71, Low: 60

Wednesday: Rainy at times. High: 68, Low: 59

Thursday: Mainly dry and cool. High: 68, Low: 58

Friday: Quite cool, showers possible. High: 70, Low: 60

Saturday: Few rain showers. High: 78, Low: 62

Sunday: Dry, milder. High: 74, Low: 59

Monday: Nice day. High: 75, Low: 57



