Chicago Weather: Soaking rain on Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Morning rain on Tuesday with a wide variation in temperatures. High temperatures will range from 60s north of Chicago to 80s south.
Tuesday: Soaking morning rain. High: 71, Low: 60
Wednesday: Rainy at times. High: 68, Low: 59
Thursday: Mainly dry and cool. High: 68, Low: 58
Friday: Quite cool, showers possible. High: 70, Low: 60
Saturday: Few rain showers. High: 78, Low: 62
Sunday: Dry, milder. High: 74, Low: 59
Monday: Nice day. High: 75, Low: 57
