Weather

Chicago Weather: Some clouds and brief showers Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some clouds with brief showers Wednesday, highs in the upper 80s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Some clouds, brief showers. High: 87, Low: 69

Thursday: Sunny and mild. High: 80, Low: 66

Friday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 80, Low: 62

Saturday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 82, Low: 66

Sunday: Mostly sunny, a few storms late. High: 83, Low: 64

Monday: Morning showers. High: 80, Low: 62

Tuesday: Dry. pleasant. High: 80, Low: 61


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IHSA expected to decide on fall sports Wednesday
Gary beaches temporarily close due to COVID-19 concerns, mayor says
High-ranking, 30-year CPD veteran dies by suicide
IL reports 1,076 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths
Boy, 14, shot in Englewood on South Side
IDES unemployment debit cards being sent to the deceased, relatives want answers
Wisconsin, 3 other states added to Chicago quarantine travel list
Show More
Divvy rolls out new pedal-assist ebikes across Chicago
Church says they paid more than $50K for food truck they never received
Lake Zurich COVID-19 outbreak traced to July 4th parties: health officials
NYC officials demand answers after woman's arrest during protest
Pilsen photographer helps tell stories of essential workers during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News