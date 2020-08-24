Weather

Chicago Weather: Some sun Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some sun, a little less cold Saturday. Highs in the mid-20s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Some sun. High: 24, Low: 15

Sunday: PM snow. High: 32, Low: 24

Monday: Mostly cloudy, above freezing. High: 35, Low: 31

Tuesday: Light mix early. High: 40, Low: 31

Wednesday: Foggy. High: 39, Low: 25

Thursday: Some sun. High: 36, Low: 20

Friday: Mostly cloudy, colder. High: 34, Low: 19

