Chicago Weather: Some sun Tuesday afternoon

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clouds make way for some sun Tuesday afternoon. Highs in the lows-to-mid-40s.

Tuesday: Clearing late. High: 44, Low: 31

Wednesday: Sunny, milder. High: 55, Low: 36

Thursday: Windy, light rain. High: 49, Low: 33

Friday: Chilly. High: 48, Low: 29

Saturday: Sunny, cool. High: 53, Low: 40

Sunday: Dry. High: 51, Low: 30

Monday: Still chilly. High: 53, Low: 36


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
