Chicago Weather: Spring is a no-show, and it's getting everyone down

Light snow, cold temperatures and gray skies were once again on display Monday, as spring continues to be a no-show across the Chicago area. (WLS)

By and Megan Hickey
Light snow, cold temperatures and gray skies were once again on display Monday, as spring continues to be a no-show across the Chicago area.

Even the robins are confused, pecking away at a frozen tundra in which they expect to find food. But the snow and solid ground yields little, and that's driving them - and many people - crazy.

By this time of year landscaper Rene Hernandez would typically have three crews preparing people's yards for spring. The phone is ringing, but thanks to the unseasonable cold he can't get started.

Bob Fritz takes refuge in his greenhouse at Windy City Nursery. By now some $20,000 worth of flowers and perennials should have been sold. He said he has never seen it cold for so long.

The unusual weather patterns are indeed testing our collective psyche. Professionals say the most common feeling associated with weather-related depression is loss of hope.

According to the experts, finding hope lies in taking charge of your time no matter the temperature.

CUBS GAME CANCELLED DUE TO WEATHER, AGAIN

The messy weather also postponed Monday night's Cubs vs. Cardinals game at Wrigley Field. Wind chills in the 20s are expected.

The game will be made-up on July 21, as the first game of a split doubleheader at Wrigley Field. The make-up game will be played at 12:05 p.m. CT and will be followed by the regularly scheduled night game at 6:15 p.m. CT.

Separate tickets will be required for each game. Tickets to Monday's game at Wrigley Field will be honored for the 12:05 p.m. CT makeup game on July 21. No ticket exchange is necessary.
MESSY MORNING ROADS
Light to moderate snow fell Monday morning over parts of Chicago and the northern suburbs, making for slippery roads during rush hour.



Light to moderate snow falling across Chicago and the northern suburbs made for messy roads Monday morning.

Plow driver Nick Stamayannos knows that snow is good for business. But even he says enough is enough.

"There's a certain time frame that your geared mentally to do this. Now it's more where are my flip flops?" he said.

He says this pesky snow led to chaos on the roads in northern Lake County Monday morning.

"Slide offs, the usual, cars in the ditch," Stamayannos said.

But Tony Sullinger from Antioch says snow isn't his biggest problem. It's the buildup of ice that's been causing him headaches.

"Actually, the ice built up on the tree and with the high winds snapped it come over the road, took out a power line. We were without power for five hours," he said.

Slow but steady flurries throughout the morning meant small accumulations across Lake County.

Patrick and Pamela Tyrrell said it made their regular walk around the block feel a bit different.

"This is much more like January weather right now, we're expecting short sleeves and daffodils blooming right now, but we don't have it right now," said Patrick Tyrrell, Wadsworth resident.

But they're choosing to look at the glass half full.

"I just think it's beautiful. I love it. You can't change it, so you might as well embrace it," he said.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
