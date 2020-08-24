Weather

Chicago Weather: Steady light snow Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Steady light snow Saturday. Highs in the mid-teens.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Steady light snow. High: 14, Low: -5

Sunday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Extremely cold, with wind chills to -30. High: 6, Low: -1

Monday: Partly cloudy, lake snow. High: 15, Low: 7

Tuesday: Light snow. High: 19, Low: 5

Wednesday: Sunny then more snow late. High: 20, Low: 12

Thursday: Morning snow. High: 25, Low: 10

Friday: Sunny, a little warmer. High:26, Low: 15

