Chicago Weather: Steady light snow Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Steady light snow Saturday. Highs in the mid-teens.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Saturday: Steady light snow. High: 14, Low: -5
Sunday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Extremely cold, with wind chills to -30. High: 6, Low: -1
Monday: Partly cloudy, lake snow. High: 15, Low: 7
Tuesday: Light snow. High: 19, Low: 5
Wednesday: Sunny then more snow late. High: 20, Low: 12
Thursday: Morning snow. High: 25, Low: 10
Friday: Sunny, a little warmer. High:26, Low: 15
