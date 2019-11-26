Chicago Weather: Storms, dangerous winds up to 60 mph expected could snarl Thanksgiving travel

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Storms and dangerous winds gusts of 60 mph are forecast to hit the Chicago area at the start of the busy travel holiday.On Tuesday night, showers and a few strong thunderstorms will be possible as temperatures rise into the 50s then drop off before sunrise.The main concern with any storms that develop will be high winds, ABC7 meteorologist Larry Mowry said. The greatest chance for strong storms will be between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m.The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday for portions of northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana, stretching from Rockford to Portage.Forecasters are expecting winds between 25 and 35 mph with gusts between 50 and 60 mph, the weather service said.The wind is expected to blow down trees and power lines, and cause outages. Airport delays are expected as well due to strong crosswinds."Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles," the weather service said in its warning. The greatest threat will be mid-morning through late afternoon.Huge waves can be expected on the Michigan side of Lake Michigan, and even Porter and LaPorte County in northwest Indiana.