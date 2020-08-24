Weather

Chicago Weather: Storms early, then sunny and hot Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Showers and storms in the morning will give way to a hot, sunny afternoon. Highs in the low 90s, with high 80s near the lake.

Tuesday: Sunny, stray storm early. High: 92, Low: 73

Wednesday: Sunny, hottest day of the week. High: 98, Low: 76

Thursday: Mostly sunny, still very hot. High: 96, Low: 75

Friday: Partly sunny, scattered storms. High: 88, Low: 67

Saturday: Sunny and very nice. High: 81, Low: 61

Sunday: Sunny and beautiful, a great day. High: 79, Low: 63

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 81, Low: 64


