Chicago Weather: Storms to move through Chicago area Monday night

A line of strong storms is moving through the Chicago area Monday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A line of strong storms is expected move through the Chicago area Monday night.

The storms originated from the northwest and lingered near the Wisconsin border for most of the evening before moving in the Chicago area after 9 p.m. They're expected to arrive in the city around or after midnight.

The most serious damage is expected to be done by high winds. Hail is also possible.

A remote risk of a tornado is possible, with the greatest risk to the west in counties such as DeKalb and Morris.

The storms are expected to be move out of the area overnight.

ABC7 Accuweather Forecast
Partly cloudy with morning showers Tuesday. Highs in the upper 60s.
