Chicago Weather: Stray showers, thunder overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Breezy and cool with stray showers and thunder overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. High: 65, Low: 58

Thursday: Mainly dry and cool. High: 67, Low: 59

Friday: Mainly dry. High: 69, Low: 60

Saturday: Few rain showers. High: 75, Low: 60

Sunday: Dry, milder. High: 76, Low: 57

Monday: Nice day. High: 70, Low: 56

Tuesday: Soaking morning rain. High: 74 , Low: 55



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
