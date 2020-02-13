Weather

Chicago Weather: Stray evening storm possible, patchy fog overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Stray storm possible Sunday evening with patchy fog overnight. Lows around 70.

Sunday: Scattered storms possible. High: 89, Low: 68

Monday: Sunny, dry heat. High: 90, Low: 69.

Tuesday: Sunny, cooler lakeside. High: 90, Low: 70

Wednesday: Sunny, hottest day of the week. High: 96, Low: 72

Thursday: Mostly sunny, still toasty. High: 94, Low: 70

Friday: Partly sunny, storms possible. High: 87, Low: 69

Saturday: Some sweet relief from the heat. High: 80, Low: 65


