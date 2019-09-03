Chicago Weather: Strong thunderstorms move through west of city

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5220743" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Meteorologist Larry Mowry explains the difference between a severe weather watch and a warning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Strong thunderstorms are moving through parts of the Chicago area Tuesday morning, with potentially severe storms possible later in the day.The National Weather Service has issued a Significant Weather Advisory for southern Lake (Ill.), eastern Kane, DuPage and Cook counties until 9:30 a.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for DeKalb expired at 8:15 a.m. The NWS warns of penny-size hail and wind gusts up to 50 miles-per-hour.More storms are expected to move through the Chicago area late in the afternoon and the evening Tuesday. The area is under a marginal risk for severe weather.The storms have led to some flight cancellations at Chicago's airports. As of 8:15 a.m., 170 flights have been cancelled at O'Hare and another 39 cancelled at Midway.