Weather

Chicago Weather: Strong to severe storms then clearing

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Strong to severe storms Friday night, then clearing. Lows in the mid to upper-60s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Sunny, breezy and cooler. High: 81, Low: 61

Sunday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 77, Low: 60

Monday: Mostly sunny, stray storm. High: 81, Low: 63

Tuesday: Partly sunny, isolated storms. High: 78, Low: 60

Wednesday: Sunny, great day. High: 80, Low: 63

Thursday: Sunny, very nice. High: 82, Low: 59

Friday: Pleasant and breezy. High: 76, Low: 55


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Antioch teen charged with fatally shooting Kenosha protesters remains in IL for now
Handcuffs removed from Jacob Blake's hospital bed, lawyer says
30 Illinois counties reach COVID-19 'warning level'
Emmett Till's legacy lives on 65 years after Chicago teen's murder
Nevada man becomes first in the US to catch COVID-19 twice
Man rescued from Lakeview garage collapse
Exelon closing 2 IL nuclear plants, losing thousands of jobs
Show More
CPD unveils weekend safety preparations after downtown drill
2 more Kenosha officers named in Jacob Blake shooting
Beach Park traffic stop leads to Chicago drug bust, sheriff's office says
Payroll tax holiday may come with strings attached, financial experts warn
Chicago Weather: Severe storms possible across area Friday night
More TOP STORIES News