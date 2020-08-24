Chicago Weather: Sunny and breezy Thursday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10406342" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Still breezy Thursday and skies clearing for sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Sunny and breeze. High: 57, Low: 34Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 55, Low: 30: Sunny, near 40 by the lake. High: 49, Low: 34: Cloudy with mix late. High: 43, Low: 30: Cold with snow/rain mix. High: 36, Low: 30: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High: 40, Low: 32: Cloudy with mix late. High: 48, Low: 33