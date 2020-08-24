Weather

Chicago Weather: Sunny and hot Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hot, sunny afternoon Tuesday. Highs in the low 90s, with high 80s near the lake.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Quick weather update from the ABC7 Weather team.



Tuesday: Sunny, stray storm early. High: 92, Low: 73

Wednesday: Sunny, hottest day of the week. High: 98, Low: 76

Thursday: Mostly sunny, still very hot. High: 96, Low: 75

Friday: Partly sunny, scattered storms. High: 88, Low: 67

Saturday: Sunny and very nice. High: 81, Low: 61

Sunday: Sunny and beautiful, a great day. High: 79, Low: 63

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 81, Low: 64


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
