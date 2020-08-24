Weather

Chicago Weather: Sunny and mild Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and mild Wednesday. Highs around 50.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Sunny, mild. High: 50, Low: 32

Thursday: Very nice. High: 50, Low: 37

Friday: PM rain. High: 44, Low: 40

Saturday: Rain turning to snow. High: 42, Low: 30

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, cold and blustery. High: 34, Low: 25

Monday: Sunny but cold. High: 36, Low: 27

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, light snow. High: 36, Low: 26



