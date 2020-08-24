Weather

Chicago Weather: Sunny and quiet Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and quiet Saturday, and a warmer too. Highs in the low 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Sunny and quiet. High: 34, Low: 23

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with light rain and snow late. High: 42, Low: 24

Monday: Mostly sunny, chilly. High: 29, Low: 15

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with snow late. High: 33, Low: 29

Wednesday: Cloudy with mainly rain. High: 42, Low: 25

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, windy with AM snow. High: 27, Low: 21

Friday: Mostly sunny, cold and breezy. High: 26, Low: 20

