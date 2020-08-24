Chicago Weather: Sunny and quiet Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and quiet Saturday, and a warmer too. Highs in the low 30s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Sunny and quiet. High: 34, Low: 23: Mostly cloudy, with light rain and snow late. High: 42, Low: 24: Mostly sunny, chilly. High: 29, Low: 15: Mostly cloudy, with snow late. High: 33, Low: 29: Cloudy with mainly rain. High: 42, Low: 25: Mostly cloudy, windy with AM snow. High: 27, Low: 21: Mostly sunny, cold and breezy. High: 26, Low: 20