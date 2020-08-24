Weather

Chicago Weather: Sunny and quiet Wednesday

ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny Wednesday and a little warmer with a slight lake breeze. Highs in the low 60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Sunny, morning frost again. High: 62, Low: 42

Thursday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 66, Low: 46

Friday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 70, Low: 49

Saturday: Rain late. High: 68, Low: 52

Sunday: Scattered showers. High: 70, Low: 55

Monday: Scattered showers. High: 74, Low: 57

Tuesday: Showers and storms. High: 74, Low: 59

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
