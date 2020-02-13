Weather

Chicago Weather: Sunny and very nice Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and very nice Wednesday with highs in the 80s.

7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Sunny, very nice. High: 81, Low: 62

Thursday: Sunny and warmer. High: 85, Low: 64

Friday: Sunny and heating up. High: 89, Low: 66

Saturday: Sunny, hot, mainly dry. High: 89, Low: 68

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. isolated storms. High: 90, Low: 69

Monday: Sunny, hot. High: 91, Low: 70

Tuesday: Sunny, hot, muggy. High: 92, Low: 72


