Chicago Weather: Sunny, beautiful Saturday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6408808" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the AccuWeather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and beautiful Saturday. Highs in the lows 80s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Sunny, warm, nearly perfect. High: 83, Low: 63: Showers, gusty winds. High: 85, Low: 70: Mostly sunny, storms late on Labor Day. High: 84, Low: 64:Showers and storms. High: 80 Low: 62:Showers possible. High: 70, Low: 55: Sunny, drying out. High: 67, Low: 55: Sunny and mild. High: 70, Low: 57