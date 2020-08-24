Weather

Chicago Weather: Sunny, beautiful Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and beautiful Saturday. Highs in the lows 80s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the AccuWeather Team.



Saturday: Sunny, warm, nearly perfect. High: 83, Low: 63

Sunday: Showers, gusty winds. High: 85, Low: 70

Monday: Mostly sunny, storms late on Labor Day. High: 84, Low: 64

Tuesday:Showers and storms. High: 80 Low: 62

Wednesday:Showers possible. High: 70, Low: 55

Thursday: Sunny, drying out. High: 67, Low: 55

Friday: Sunny and mild. High: 70, Low: 57



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jacob Blake appears in court remotely, pleads not guilty
Charges filed in alleged ComEd bribery scheme
Confrontations with customers over face mask policy prompt Park Ridge business to take day off
Chicago 'Tamale Guy' still hospitalized with COVID-19, but improving
Charges filed against man shot by Cook County Sheriff's police
Illinois COVID-19: 5,368 new coronavirus cases, 29 deaths
Chicago police eliminate days off ahead of Labor Day weekend
Show More
Donors replenish stolen school supplies ahead of Englewood giveaway
Chicago pastor, civic leader Dr. Leon Finney Jr. dead at 82
Chicago restaurant owners want city to raise indoor dining capacity
R. Kelly's lawyers seek to question gang member in cell attack
Hospital chaplains talk 'spiritual guidance' during COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News