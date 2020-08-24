Weather

Chicago Weather: Sunny, breezy & chilly Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny, partly cloudy, breezy and chilly Monday. Highs in the upper-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Sunny, colder. High: 36, Low: 22

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 48, Low: 33

Wednesday: Sunny, mild. High: 53, Low: 30

Thursday: Sunny, warm. High: 42, Low: 26

Friday: Showers possible. High: 46, Low: 25

Saturday: Dry. High: 37, Low: 23

Sunday: Still dry. High: 43, Low: 25

