Chicago Weather: Sunny, breezy, mild Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny, breezy and mild Wednesday, with highs in the 70s, creeping up towards 80 degrees.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Wednesday: Bright sunshine. High: 75, Low: 48
Thursday: Sunny and slightly cooler. High: 71, Low: 51
Friday: Sunny, still dry. High: 80, Low: 61
Saturday: Warm, like summer. High: 77, Low: 59
Sunday: Mostly sunny, stray shower. High: 73, Low: 61
Monday: Clouds increase. High: 79, Low: 62
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High: 73, Low: 49
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News