Chicago Weather: Sunny, breezy, mild Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny, breezy and mild Wednesday, with highs in the 70s, creeping up towards 80 degrees.

Wednesday: Bright sunshine. High: 75, Low: 48

Thursday: Sunny and slightly cooler. High: 71, Low: 51

Friday: Sunny, still dry. High: 80, Low: 61

Saturday: Warm, like summer. High: 77, Low: 59

Sunday: Mostly sunny, stray shower. High: 73, Low: 61

Monday: Clouds increase. High: 79, Low: 62

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High: 73, Low: 49


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
