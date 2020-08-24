Weather

Chicago Weather: Sunny, breezy, much cooler

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Much cooler Thursday, breezy and sunny. Highs only in the mid-60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Sunny, breezy, much cooler. High: 66, Low: 51

Friday: Mostly sunny, cool, with a lake breeze. High: 63, Low: 46

Saturday: Lots of sun. High: 65, Low: 48

Sunday: Sunny, a little warmer. High: 69, Low: 50

Monday: Sunny, pleasant. High: 73, Low: 52

Tuesday: Sunny, warmer start to fall. High: 76, Low: 57

Wednesday: Sunny, warm. High: 81, Low: 59



