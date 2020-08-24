Weather

Chicago Weather: Sunny, breezy Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and breezy Saturday. Highs in the 50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Breezy, bright sunshine. High: 50, Low: 35

Sunday: Mainly dry. High: 48, Low: 30

Monday: Windy, lake effect snow possible. High: 34, Low: 24

Tuesday: Cold, partly clody. High: 37, Low: 25

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High: 40, Low: 26

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds High: 38, Low: 26

Friday: More clouds High: 40, Low: 29



