Chicago Weather: Sunny, breezy Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and breezy Saturday. Highs in the 50s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Breezy, bright sunshine. High: 50, Low: 35: Mainly dry. High: 48, Low: 30: Windy, lake effect snow possible. High: 34, Low: 24: Cold, partly clody. High: 37, Low: 25: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High: 40, Low: 26: Mix of sun and clouds High: 38, Low: 26: More clouds High: 40, Low: 29