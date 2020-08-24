Weather

Chicago Weather: Sunny, breezy, warm Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny, breezy and warm Friday. Highs in the mid-80s.

Friday: Sunny, breezy, warm. High: 86, Low: 68

Saturday: Sunny, summer-like heat. High: 88, Low: 67

Sunday: Hot with a stray storm late. High: 89, Low: 64

Monday: A few showers and storms. High: 85, Low: 63

Tuesday: Isolated storms. High: 85, Low: 63

Wednesday: Isolated storms. High: 84, Low: 64

Thursday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 80, Low: 61

