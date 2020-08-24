Weather

Chicago Weather: Sunny but chilly Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Still chilly, but sunshine returns Friday. Highs in the mid-40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Sunshine returns, but chilly. High: 46, Low: 28

Saturday: Bright and mild. High: 56, Low: 37

Sunday: Sunny, beautiful. High: 62, Low: 44

Monday: Partly cloudy, mild, breezy. High: 63, Low: 47

Tuesday: Warm, storms late. High: 64, Low: 48

Wednesday: Showers and storms, then clearing. High: 61, Low: 43

Thursday: Sunny and quiet. High: 57, Low: 42

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
